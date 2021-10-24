Marcy Chin supports victims of abuse with 'Cancel Rape Culture Now'

Incidents of rape and abuse have dominated the news media in recent times. Singer Marcy Chin has come out in support of victims of these incidents, with her latest single Cancel Rape Culture Now.

“This project came together after Marcy decided to be a voice for the victims of abuse. She wanted to convey her message in the most commercial fashion, so she took the route of a remix of the Maroon 5 hit song Memories,” explained Josef Bogdanovich of DownSound Records (DSR), producer of the song.

He added, “This song is not for sale, its really a public announcement to sensitize the public about the issue of abuse.”

There has been outrage across the nation when two weeks ago, two children were abducted in Bath, St Thomas. There has also been reports of women and boys being abducted and or sexually abused.

“So far, the reception to Cancel Rape Culture Now as predicted, has been very positive because this is a very serious and reoccurring issue that affects a huge percentage of females, males and young children. So, it definitely resonates with society on a whole. DSR (a subsidiary of DownSound Entertainment – DSE) is a socially conscious music company,” Bogdanovich added.

“I wanted to add my voice in the call against abuse against women, men and children. We all have to come together to highlight these issues,” said Chin.

This isn't the first time that Marcy has spoken out against abuse. Earlier this year, she took a stance against sexual predators when she did a freestyle which went viral on social media.

She later recorded the song Warning.