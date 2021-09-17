Mario Deane trial postponed until April 2022

The three police officers involved in the Mario Deane case are set to return to court early next year after the trial was postponed.

Corporal Elaine Stewart and District Constables Juliana Clevon and Marlon Grant were scheduled to stand trial at the St James Circuit Court on Thursday, but the proceedings were stalled after the defendants expressed a preference to have the case tried by a jury.

Jury trials have been suspended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police officers are charged with manslaughter, misconduct in a public office, and perverting the course of justice, in relation to Deane's death.

Deane was beaten on August 3, 2014, while in custody at the Barnett Street Police Station, in Montego Bay, St. James and died three days later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.