Mariupol residents dying for lack of medicines

BERLIN, Germany — Aid group Doctors Without Borders says some residents of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are dying for lack of medication, while others killed in the fighting are being buried in makeshift graves by their neighbours.

The group, which is known by its French acronym MSF, says the city has been without drinking water or medicine for more than a week now. It says people are resorting to using water from the ground or tapping heating pipes, then boiling it on wood fires.

MSF says food is scarce and lack of cellphone or internet connectivity in Mariupol means only residents with access to a portable radio have information on what is happening beyond their immediate neighbourhood.

In a voice message Saturday shared with The Associated Press, one MSF staff member described seeing people who have died because of lack of medication adding that “there are a lot of such people inside Mariupol.”

The aid worker said that there are “many people who were killed and injured and they're just lying on the ground. Neighbours (are) just digging a hole in the ground and putting their bodies inside.”

In the meantime, a senior Russian diplomat is warning that Moscow could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.

Speaking Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has warned the US it would see the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as targets.

Ryabkov said Russia “warned the US that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn't just a dangerous move, it's an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”

He also denounced the US sanctions against Moscow as an “unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy,” but noted that Moscow will act in a measured way to avoid hurting itself.

Ryabkov said that Russia has no intention to expel Western media and businesses amid the soaring tensions with the West, adding that “we aren't going to escalate the situation.”