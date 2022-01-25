WATCH: Mark Golding gives Commish 60-day ultimatum

WATCH: Mark Golding gives Commish 60-day ultimatumTuesday, January 25, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party President Mark Golding has called for Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson to resign if he doesn't get crime under control in the next 60 days.
His call comes as crime statistics revealed on Monday that 112 people were murdered in Jamaica over the first 23 days of 2022. This is 15 more homicides or a 15.5 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.
Read: 112 murders recorded in 23 days in Jamaica
It also follows Monday's meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, who briefed the Cabinet on the crime situation in the country, current crime trends and initiatives being taken to reduce murders.
