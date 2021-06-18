Mark Golding on tour of St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Opposition leader and President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding, is currently on a business and development tour of St James.

The party president is currently touring the community of Salt Spring after starting at the Craft Market located on Harbour Street in Montego Bay this morning.

Golding is expected to move on to the community of Mt Salem which is currently a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

The tour includes Dr Dayton Campbell, PNP General Secretary; Senator Janice Allen – Spokesperson on Tourism, and local representatives of St James. The participants are expected to end the tour with a meeting with the business community at the Bellfield Great House in the parish later today.

Anthony Lewis