Market Bag: Food prices on the rise

Market Bag: Food prices on the riseFriday, February 11, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Like everything else, the prices of food items are going up.
Onions, garlic and string beans are among the products selling for higher prices this week at the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston.
Popular vendor Richard 'The Bammy King' attributed the rising prices to supply challenges.
Still, we must fill our Market Bag to put food on the table.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $3,000. Watch the video to see what she could afford.
