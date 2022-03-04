Market Bag: Food prices remain steady this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prices of food items at the Coronation Market this week are largely stable compared to last week.

The prices of onions ($200 per pound), sweet pepper ($300 per pound) and cabbage ($120 a pound) are unchanged while shoppers can expect to pay slightly more for sweet potato ($150 a pound).

Still, vendors expect the relatively high prices at the market to remain in the short term due to supply challenges.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $3,000. Watch the video to see what she could afford.