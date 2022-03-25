Market Bag: Food prices retreat slightly at 'Curry'Friday, March 25, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – After surging earlier this year, food prices at the Coronation Market are retreating slightly.
Among the items attracting lower prices this week are tomatoes ($100 a pound) and carrots ($100 a pound), while the prices of sweet pepper and Irish potato remain steady – at $150 and $120 a pound respectively.
Vendors attribute the reduction in prices to an alleviation in drought conditions in some major farming areas.
“Most things are declining this week… Little rain ah fall from the other day so the (produce) are coming back,” popular vendor Princess told our news team during our weekly visit to the market.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $2,500. Watch the video to see what she could afford.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy