Market Bag: Food prices retreat slightly at 'Curry'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – After surging earlier this year, food prices at the Coronation Market are retreating slightly.

Among the items attracting lower prices this week are tomatoes ($100 a pound) and carrots ($100 a pound), while the prices of sweet pepper and Irish potato remain steady – at $150 and $120 a pound respectively.

Vendors attribute the reduction in prices to an alleviation in drought conditions in some major farming areas.

“Most things are declining this week… Little rain ah fall from the other day so the (produce) are coming back,” popular vendor Princess told our news team during our weekly visit to the market.

