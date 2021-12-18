Market Bag: Here are the prices (right now) for traditional Christmas food items

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With Christmas a week away, market prices have remained relatively stable over the holiday season.

It is against this background that there was vibrant shopping at the Coronation Market when OBSERVER ONLINE visited the famous downtown Kingston landmark this week for our Christmas edition of Market Bag.

“As you can see the market suit the buyers because you see the amount of people in the market, so you know the prices not bad… the prices are fairly reasonable and good,” said vendor Richard, popularly known as 'The Bammy King'.

Among the prices of traditional Christmas food items, a pound of sorrel is going for $350; onion, $100; sweet pepper, $250; ginger, $250; and gungo peas, $200.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas visited the market with a budget of $5,000. Here's what she could afford for her market bag.