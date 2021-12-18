Market Bag: Here are the prices (right now) for traditional Christmas food items

Market Bag: Here are the prices (right now) for traditional Christmas food itemsSaturday, December 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – With Christmas a week away, market prices have remained relatively stable over the holiday season.
It is against this background that there was vibrant shopping at the Coronation Market when OBSERVER ONLINE visited the famous downtown Kingston landmark this week for our Christmas edition of Market Bag.
“As you can see the market suit the buyers because you see the amount of people in the market, so you know the prices not bad… the prices are fairly reasonable and good,” said vendor Richard, popularly known as 'The Bammy King'.
Among the prices of traditional Christmas food items, a pound of sorrel is going for $350; onion, $100; sweet pepper, $250; ginger, $250; and gungo peas, $200.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas visited the market with a budget of $5,000. Here's what she could afford for her market bag.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy