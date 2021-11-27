Market Bag: One month before Christmas, prices continue to fall

Market Bag: One month before Christmas, prices continue to fallSaturday, November 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Market prices continue to trend down to the relief of consumers just under a month before Christmas.
“Well most people plant for the Christmas and everybody crop coming in one time, so most of the items getting cheap,” fruit vendor Princess told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Tomatoes, which just four weeks ago were being sold for $350 a pound, are now at $70. Meanwhile, sweet peppers are now at $250 a pound, down from $400 a month ago.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas visited Coronation Market with a budget of $3,000 this week. Here's what she could afford for her market bag.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy