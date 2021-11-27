Market Bag: One month before Christmas, prices continue to fall

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Market prices continue to trend down to the relief of consumers just under a month before Christmas.

“Well most people plant for the Christmas and everybody crop coming in one time, so most of the items getting cheap,” fruit vendor Princess told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Tomatoes, which just four weeks ago were being sold for $350 a pound, are now at $70. Meanwhile, sweet peppers are now at $250 a pound, down from $400 a month ago.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas visited Coronation Market with a budget of $3,000 this week. Here's what she could afford for her market bag.