Market Bag: Onion, sweet pepper among items more expensive this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prices of food items at the Coronation Market in Kingston continued to trend up this week.

Vendors attribute the rise in prices to drought conditions in farming areas of St Elizabeth and Trelawny.

Among the items attracting higher prices this week are onions and sweet pepper, the former up by $30 to a selling price of $200 a pound this week and the latter up by $50 to a price of $300 a pound.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $3,000. Watch the video to see what she could afford.