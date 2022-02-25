Market Bag: Onion, sweet pepper among items more expensive this week

Market Bag: Onion, sweet pepper among items more expensive this weekFriday, February 25, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prices of food items at the Coronation Market in Kingston continued to trend up this week.
Vendors attribute the rise in prices to drought conditions in farming areas of St Elizabeth and Trelawny.
Among the items attracting higher prices this week are onions and sweet pepper, the former up by $30 to a selling price of $200 a pound this week and the latter up by $50 to a price of $300 a pound.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $3,000. Watch the video to see what she could afford.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy