Market Bag: Prices mostly lower at 'Curry', vendors confident in Christmas supply

Market Bag: Prices mostly lower at 'Curry', vendors confident in Christmas supplySaturday, December 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Vendors are not anticipating food shortages this Christmas, which would bode well for prices.
“The farmers dem really did homework and made sure food deh yah for the Christmas and its going to be cheap,” Coronation Market vendor Richard 'The Bammy King' told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The upshot is that the cost of food items mostly trended lower this week at the popular downtown Kingston market.
The prices of ginger ($250 per pound), onion ($100 per pound) and gungo peas ($400 per pint) are unchanged while shoppers are paying less for tomato ($80 per pound) and okra ($50 per dozen) this week.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas visited 'Curry' with a budget of $2,500. Here's what she could afford for her market bag.
