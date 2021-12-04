Market Bag: Prices remain stable

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Food prices this week are largely stable at the Coronation Market compared to last week.

The prices of onions ($100 per pound) and sweet pepper ($250 per pound) are unchanged while shoppers are paying less for items such as sorrel ($200 per pound) and ginger ($250 per pound).

It's a positive development with Christmas three weeks away and shoppers are hoping that the trend continues throughout the Yuletide season.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $2,500. Watch the video.