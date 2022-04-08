Market Bag: 'Reasonable' food prices at 'Curry'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With the prices of some major food items dropping at the Coronation Market this week, a popular vendor is inviting shoppers to visit the downtown Kingston landmark for a “good time”.

“Market nice now, the prices reasonable and fair. People can come and shop and enjoy themselves, get their fruits and vegetables at reasonable prices,” vendor Richard, popularly known as Bammy King, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Among the items attracting lower prices this week are onions and sweet peppers, which are down by half and a quarter, respectively, to $100 and $150 per pound.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $2,500. Watch the video to see what she could afford.