Market Bag: Some food prices up, others down

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The prices of some food items popped up, while others dropped this week at the Coronation Market.

Among the items attracting higher prices this week are tomatoes, up from $100 a pound to $120; and sweet pepper, up from $150 a pound to $200. In the meantime, onion was among the items with lower prices, dropping from $250 a pound to $200 this week.

“Certain things dear, certain things cheap,” noted vendor Richard, popularly known as Bammy King.

OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $2,500. Watch the video to see what she could afford.