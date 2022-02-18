Market Bag: Vendors warn of price rises amid drought

Market Bag: Vendors warn of price rises amid droughtFriday, February 18, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Market vendors are warning consumers – already feeling the pinch from rising expenses – to brace for even higher prices on food items soon if drought conditions prevail.
“Drought ah catch the major farmers in the country – tomato going up, carrot going up, cabbage going up etc based on the drought,” popular vendor Richard 'The Bammy King' told OBSERVER ONLINE on Thursday.
“If we don't get rain soon, by the ending of the month you can look for some serious prices,” he warned.
Tomato and onions are among the items selling for higher prices this week at the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston, each going for $20 higher than last week at $170 a pound.
OBSERVER ONLINE reporter Kelsey Thomas went shopping at the market with a budget of $2,500. Watch the video to see what she could afford.
