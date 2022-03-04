Market coming for Portmore, says McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A modern market will be constructed for the municipality of Portmore, says Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie.

He said that two locations are being considered to situate the facility.

Minister McKenzie was responding to questions during Thursday's meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives which is deliberating the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure.

He said that the decision to establish a market in Portmore was made before the recent focus on the municipality becoming a parish.

McKenzie added that more details about the undertaking will be provided during his presentation in the Sectoral Debate.