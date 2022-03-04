Market coming for Portmore, says McKenzie

Market coming for Portmore, says McKenzieFriday, March 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A modern market will be constructed for the municipality of Portmore, says Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie.
He said that two locations are being considered to situate the facility.
Minister McKenzie was responding to questions during Thursday's meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives which is deliberating the 2022/2023 Estimates of Expenditure.
He said that the decision to establish a market in Portmore was made before the recent focus on the municipality becoming a parish.
McKenzie added that more details about the undertaking will be provided during his presentation in the Sectoral Debate.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy