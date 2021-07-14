Marks assumes chair of OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development

WASHINGTON DC, United States— Jamaica's Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Ambassador Audrey Marks has assumed the Chair of the OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) for the next six months.

The purpose of CIDI is to promote cooperation among Member States for the furtherance of their integral development and to help eliminate extreme poverty.

In assuming the chair on Monday, July 12 Ambassador Marks emphasised that her country's term as Chair of CIDI comes at a "critical time" and that the "COVID 19-pandemic has forever changed the way we conduct our day-to-day affairs."

“We have been significantly and negatively affected by its social, economic, and environmental impacts and as a consequence, it has become even more important for us to urgently design and implement variable policies, strategies, and realistic solutions to reduce our vulnerability and build resilience,” she said.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that “the work plan before us sets out achievable targets from now until the end of December 2021 and I certainly look forward to working with all delegations over the coming months.”

During Marks' chairmanship, the OAS will be preparing to hold the upcoming 51st Regular Session of the General Assembly to be held from November 10 to 12 of this year. Preparations will also be underway for the Sixth Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities of Science and Technology, on December 7, which will be chaired by Jamaica's Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz.

The CIDI is composed of all the Member States of the OAS which meet in regular, special, specialised and sectoral meetings