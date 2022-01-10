Marley's Three Little Birds certified double-platinum in the UK

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Three Little Birds, a timeless classic from Bob Marley & The Wailers has become the reggae group's first song to reach multi-platinum status in the United Kingdom (UK).

The feat was achieved on December 31st according to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). The single is now certified double-platinum meaning it has now sold more 1.2 million copies in the UK.

Three Little Birds was first released on June 3, 1977, on the highly successful Exodus album and later appeared on the Diamond-selling greatest hits compilation album, Legend. The track is one of four singles from the reggae group to reach platinum status in the UK. Selling more than 600,000 units each in the country, songs such as Is This Love, Jamming and Could You Be Loved have all been certified platinum.

This recent achievement follows last month's news that the album, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers, spent 100 weeks in the top spot on Billboard's weekly Reggae Albums chart and for the second consecutive year, landed in the number one spot on the music magazine's coveted year-end Reggae Albums chart. The project was also the best-selling reggae album for the second year running in the United States, according to Billboard Magazine as it topped the publication's 25 Best-Selling Reggae Albums of 2021.