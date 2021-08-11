Maroons and armed men square off in Cockpit Country in viral video

Maroon Chief Richard Currie says armed men trespassed on maroon lands in the Cockpit Country on Tuesday with the intention of "extorting Maroon farmers for money or threatening to burn and take their crops".

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Currie said, "The Government for the Sovereign State of [the] Cockpit Country has verified with numerous Divisions of the @jamaicaconstabularyforce (JCF) that this operation was conducted outside of any superiors direct knowledge."

He added: "We are still awaiting to verify if these are actually active police officers that were on duty extorting Maroon farmers for money or threatening to burn and take their crops."

On Tuesday, Currie posted a video on Instagram of Maroons facing off with a man holding a high powered rifle. That video has gone viral on social media.

"Di bwoy dem inna we land a cut dung we weed... Dem a trespass pon we land," one of the men in the group of Maroons said as they walked through a heavily wooded area.

"We come wid drum and unuh come with gun. So who badda... 'Bout unuh a point gun. A who unuh?..." one of the men, who appeared to be recording the incident, said.

They eventually caught up with a man attired in a red shirt and holding a rifle.

"Di chief want talk to yuh," the Maroons told the man.

Several other men armed with rifles could be seen as the Maroons continued to argue with them, while the sound of drums and the abeng can be heard loudly during the standoff.

In another video posted on Wednesday by Currie, the unidentified man in the red shirt was seen with what appeared to be an identification card around his neck. Another man, attired in what appeared to be a full blue uniform, is also observed with a rifle.

"Ease back! No aggression! Stand up!" an unidentified man, whose voice appeared to be that of Currie's, told the other Maroons.

"Please exit. Lower your gun," the man tells the two armed men, with one responding that, "I am afraid."

In another video, a white a truck is observed leaving the land as the Maroons videotaped the moving vehicle with their cellphones.

"Gweh. Unuh move. Gweh," they said in unison.

In a post accompanying the videos, Currie said, "A big blue tarpaulin can be seen in video footage circulating probing evidence that these purported officers of the law were planning on loading up the police truck with Maroons crops for their own personal retail."

At the same time, the Maroon chief claimed that "Maroon Cannabis is NOT illegal in Cockpit Country".

"As chief I maintained control over the crowds of Maroons who engaged to defend their land. The sound of the Abeng was heard for miles which called all warriors to immediately come to defend their land and their chief," Currie shared.

"Our government continues to demand answers and accountability for this gross disrespect and violation of Maroon territorial jurisdiction. You NEVER point a weapon at #Maroon and expect it will go silent. #SoundDiAbeng," he concluded.