Martina Vickers cracks the 'Closet Code'

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Enthusiastic and detail-oriented with a passion for fashion, Martina Vickers has touted her store, Closet Code, as the premier space locally for the fashionable to feel empowered in their style.

The dynamic fashionista first discovered her love for fashion by trying to discover her place in the world.

“Growing up, I was criticised for always being overdressed, but I used that as the fuel to keep going because I knew I wasn't intentionally trying to overdress, I was just being myself,” Vickers told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Vickers took her love for fashion a bit further and pursued a degree in Fashion Merchandising, Marketing, and Retail at the Johnson and Wales University. She also worked at multiple well-known stores before returning to Jamaica where she was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug.

“After working in the fashion industry and playing different roles for many well-known stores, I found my love for styling and visual merchandising,” the fashionista shared, adding “Upon moving back to Jamaica post-college, I found myself trying to figure what was next for me and where I fit in and I couldn't pinpoint any space that gave me those feelings so I decided it was finally time to step out in faith and create it.”

Now with the secret to cracking the “Closet Code”, Vickers took her entrepreneurial leap to open her business which originally started as a blog.

“Closet Code is a space that is meant to be inspirational for your style. I want everyone to build up a solid wardrobe and feel confident in what they wear. I also want you to feel right at home like you're shopping from your favorite closet! Fashion and dressing up have always given me personally the most confidence and I so badly want that type of confidence to stem within my customers, from them feeling good about what they're in,” she said of her store located at the Super Valu Towne Centre in St Andrew.

In Jamaica, pursuing a non-traditional career path often raises a few eyebrows but Vickers did not let this deter her from creating her own version of success.

“I think I always saw people around me being unhappy with their day-to-day jobs just for the money and I knew I didn't want that for myself, so I knew deep down that the norm wasn't for me,” Vickers said.

“It is not all glitz and glam, there is a lot of hard work, sweat, and tears in this just like any other job. It is not all about clothes and dressing up but it takes real drive and persistence like any other job,” she added.

The fashion industry can be difficult to crack, especially in a developing country like Jamaica, but Vickers encourages anyone who wants to pursue a career in fashion to not be afraid of failure.

“Don't be afraid to try and not like something but just experience whatever you can to give yourself a chance to uncover what you truly like. Also, there are so many jobs and roles in the fashion industry so the world is your oyster and there are many roles other than just retail or a stylist so start something and try it all!”