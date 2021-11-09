Mason charged with shop breaking

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth – A 48-year-old mason of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, has been charged with shop breaking with intent and possession of housebreaking implements following an incident in his community over the weekend.

He is Kevin Whyte, otherwise called 'Shortman', 'Dujan' or 'Roofy'.

According to information from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), at about 4:35 am on Saturday, police were on patrol in the Santa Cruz area when they caught Whyte with a piece of iron attempting to pry open sections of a grille on a business establishment.

He was apprehended and charged.

His court date is being finalised.