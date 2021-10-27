Mason killed in gun attack at shop in Bull Bay

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Police are probing a gun attack at a shop in 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St Thomas on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of a man.

He has been identified as 58-year-old mason, Fitzroy Burke of the community.

Reports are that Burke and other patrons were at a shop when gunmen entered and opened fire, sometime after 8:00 am Tuesday.

When the shooting subsided, Burke was seen with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.