Mass casualties in Hanover crash

HANOVER, Jamaica — Approximately a dozen and a half passengers from a minibus were rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve after the vehicle overturned on the Northern Coastal Highway between Point and Mosquito Cove in the parish.

They were taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea with injuries ranging from broken bones, displaced hips, abrasions, head injuries and spinal damage.

When OBSERVER ONLINE arrived on the scene of the mishap, the lone motor vehicle could be seen overturned on its left side, its windshield and windows broken. There was also blood in and outside of the vehicle.

The driver was unaccounted for. The minibus plies the Lucea to Montego Bay route.

District Officer Taleeni Francis, who is head of the Lucea Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department, said firefighters and EMS personnel from the Lucea fire station responded to the call that came in shortly before 7:30 pm. A fire truck and an ambulance were dispatched. The services of the Noel Holmes Hospital were also requested. They too provided an ambulance.

Firefighters who were on location noted that while the number of people injured could be more, they were able to account for 17 passengers from the 15-seater minibus. Fifteen were reportedly transported to hospital by two ambulances and two by family members in a private car.

The police and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) also responded after the crash.

Francis was appreciative of the assistance given by two passersby — Rashawn Kerr, an off duty EMS technician and Dwayne de Cambry, who has an EMS background and is currently living in the United States of America.

De Cambry said he was pleased with the professional service of all who assisted on location.

Since the start of the month, the EMS department has responded to approximately 10 accidents, three of which involved public passenger vehicles.

Francis is encouraging commuters to be careful in their use of the road.

"Again, I am imploring all the motorists to be more vigilant and to remember that they are responsible for a number of lives during transportation. So, we have to be careful of our actions," he implored.

- Anthony Lewis.