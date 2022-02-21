Massachusetts man tries to enter zoo's tiger cage, arrested

Massachusetts man tries to enter zoo's tiger cage, arrestedMonday, February 21, 2022
|
BOSTON, United States (AP) — A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston's Franklin Park Zoo.
The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.
Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 am, scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.
Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.
He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.
It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy