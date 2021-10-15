PHOTOS: Massive search underway for missing 9-y-o in St Thomas

PHOTOS: Massive search underway for missing 9-y-o in St ThomasFriday, October 15, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica – A massive search is underway in Bath, St Thomas for missing nine-year-old, Phylisa Prussia.
According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the search party of approximately 500 persons consists of personnel from the JCF, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Ministry of Justice among other agencies and community members.
Phylisa was last seen at home on Thursday evening wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.
It is believed that she was abducted by a man.
A 45-year-old man, Davion Bryan, has been named as a person of interest in connection to the girl's disappearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy