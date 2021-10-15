PHOTOS: Massive search underway for missing 9-y-o in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica – A massive search is underway in Bath, St Thomas for missing nine-year-old, Phylisa Prussia.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the search party of approximately 500 persons consists of personnel from the JCF, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Ministry of Justice among other agencies and community members.

Phylisa was last seen at home on Thursday evening wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.

It is believed that she was abducted by a man.

A 45-year-old man, Davion Bryan, has been named as a person of interest in connection to the girl's disappearance.