Massy Distribution awards students with $320,000 bursary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Massy Distribution, one of Jamaica's oldest and largest providers of consumer and pharmaceutical goods, has awarded $320,000 worth of bursaries to students who are headed to high school this September.

For 19 years, the company has consistently supported students of the Balmagie and St Patrick's primary schools located in the Bay Farm community in Kingston.

Since the 2003 inaugural outreach, 395 students have benefitted from bursaries that fully cover their secondary school contribution fees, a form of assistance that has become a valued lifeline for promising young scholars and their parents.

St Patrick's Primary Principal, Susan White, expressed gratitude for the continued support.

“We are so grateful for the support and the way Massy fetes and treats the children. The students and I actually look forward to it. This year, many parents were extremely worried as some are now unemployed due to the impact of COVI-19. A sense of hopelessness started to set in and when we reached out to confirm the bursaries, I can't put into words the burden that was lifted off them. Massy is a big help to our school, and by extension, the community,” White stated.

The most recent estimates show that the average first former needs approximately $100,000 to cover school contributions, books, uniforms, meals and transportation, a release from Massy stated.

Adriana Neita, Assistant Vice President, New Business, Export and Manufacturing at Massy, recalled the excitement of being a part of the founding team that spearheaded the project 19 years ago.

“The decision was made at the time to reward children from two schools in the surrounding community and children of our team members. We were deliberate in requesting that the beneficiaries be both academically promising and service oriented because the right attitude paired with a timely opportunity can change lives,” Neita stated.

She recounted meeting people over the years in different settings who identified themselves as past recipients, among them a neurosurgeon now based in the United States.

This year, 16 students, five from each school, and six children of Massy Distribution team members shared in the bursary. The usual awards ceremony was not possible due to the current public health restrictions, however, this year's scholars were treated to the 'legendary' Massy baskets treats along with the bursary cheques.

Vinette Simms, principal of Balmagie Primary since 2010, has hailed Massy Distribution as a good corporate citizen.

“Our school has benefitted from Massy's commitment to our community and investment in our students' success. These bursaries are a source of motivation to all students, especially those who need the support. I thank them for their partnership over these years and look forward to many more, especially in our effort to recover from the impact of COVID19,” she said.

In conclusion, Neita made a call for more investment into education considering the restrictions posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal of providing students with a good education, regardless of their economic background, took on an even greater meaning for this year's Massy Bursary handover. Access to education has never been more important for Jamaican children. The investments made in students today will directly impact the world they help to shape and inherit in the future,” commented Neita.