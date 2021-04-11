Matilda's Corner District Consultative Committee launched

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Matilda's Corner District Consultative Committee (DCC), which aims to increase police-citizen engagement in addressing crime and violence in and around the Liguanea area of St Andrew, was officially launched with a virtual ceremony held on April 10.

It is the ninth committee to be formed in the parish under the Ministry of National Security to address crime at the community level.

The DCC serves as a forum to raise awareness about the problems affecting communities and identify the methods of developing and implementing effective action plans to resolve the issues.

Among the areas of focus are community and police relations, domestic violence, effective parenting, truancy and violence in schools, child abuse, volunteerism, youth mentorship, public order breaches, and drug and alcohol misuse.

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, in lauding the initiative, said it is important for all communities to work closely with the police.

He noted that there are many benefits to be derived from strong community-police engagement.

“I hope this consultative committee will be proactive, dynamic, active and give strong support to the Matilda's Corner Police as it engages communities near and far,” he said.

For his part, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Courtney Williams said that the DCC model “embodies the Ministry's commitment to promoting positive and robust relationships between the police and the citizenry towards greater citizen surety and safer communities.”

DCC Chair, Berthlyn Plummer, in her remarks, informed that local committee members are trained in mediation and restorative justice methodologies, which will enable them to respond to conflicts before they escalate.

She said that the initiative “aims to strengthen the work of the police and communities…It is meeting the communities where they are.”

The Matilda's Corner Police serves Liguanea, Hope Pastures, Beverly Hills, Mona, Stand Pipe and several other communities in the Kingston 6 area.

The other DCCs in St Andrew are Mavis Bank, Olympic Gardens, Duhaney Park, Seaview Gardens, Lawrence Tavern, Hunt's Bay, Papine and Bull Bay.

They are being implemented by the Justices of the Peace (JPs) through the Custos Rotolorum of St Andrew, and operate as sub-committees of the Parish Consultative Committee.