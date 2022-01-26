Matthew Samuda heads to Costa Rica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda left the island today for Costa Rica, to represent Jamaica at a special Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Samuda is being accompanied to this two-day event in Costa Rica by UnaMay Gordon, who is Principal Director in the Climate Change division of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

The sessions will be held on January 27 and 28, 2022 to recognise the 40th anniversary of the Forum of Ministers of Environment. The event is being held in tandem with activities recognising the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

During the two day Forum tomorrow and Friday, president of the event, Andrea Meza, who is Minister of Environment and Energy in Costa Rica will seek to increase regional cooperation as the world faces threats brought about by climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Participating countries are expected to gain regional perspectives ahead of the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2), scheduled for February 28 to March 2, 2022.

The Forum of Ministers of Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean is one of the oldest bodies for environmental authorities in the region.

According to Samuda, "issues of environmental protection and climate mitigation require coalition and partnership. As such I'm looking forward to engagement with colleague ministers as we work together for the common good”.