May Pen Examination Depot closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) says its May Pen Examination Depot has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation.

The authority said the depot will reopen on Monday.

The authority said individuals requiring the services of the May Pen Depot are encouraged to visit the next nearest depot as is convenient for urgent matters.

Meanwhile, individuals who are scheduled for testing during the period of closure are being asked to contact the ITA at 876-754-2814 or 876-754-2816.

The ITA apologised for any inconvenience caused and encouraged individuals to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19.