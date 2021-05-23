May Pen gets major clean-up

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The Clarendon Municipal Corporation today carried out a major cleaning and sanitisation exercise in the May Pen capital.

May Pen mayor Winston Maragh explained that the activity, which targeted specific areas as well as the entire stretch of main street, was an effort to improve the aesthetics of the busy town centre.

Frequently used areas inside the busy May Pen Market were also cleaned and sanitised.

“The town was looking really dirty and there are some side streets where persons urinate at nights; the stench has now become unbearable. [The urination problem is so bad] it caused erosion to the metal railings. So we are doing some sanitisation because we want to ensure these areas are kept clean and the aesthetics of the town looks — and smells — a little better,” he said.

He added that the corporation is exploring the option of having people posted at strategic locations to look out for those who opt not to use the public toilets provided. “We have public sanitary conveniences all over the town and… they choose to urinate in the dark corners, especially at night, he said, adding that the work done on Sunday is also in preparation for planned upgrades and repairs to be done to some of the town's sidewalks.

“We will be taking a special interest in business persons who block channels to ensure smoother access to their business places. This has restricted the flow of storm water whenever it rains and this sends the water on the asphalt, which causes potholes and further damage to the roadway. All of these areas will have to be removed and otherwise corrected to allow the water to flow naturally into the drains. [This] will cause our roads to last longer,” said Maragh.