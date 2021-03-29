Mayers counter-attacks after Sri Lanka strike early

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA (AFP) — Suranga Lakmal's mastery of swing and seam caused the West Indies early trouble before a risky counter-attack by Kyle Mayers lifted the home side to 86 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Fresh from career-best Test innings figures of five for 47 a week earlier also at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Lakmal wasted no time in justifying the decision by his captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, to put the West Indies in as he removed John Campbell and Nkrumah Bonner.

Campbell fell to a straightforward catch by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Bonner, who defied the Sri Lankans for seven hours in compiling an unbeaten century to ensure a draw in the first Test, fell without scoring, playing on.

New batsman Mayers responded in his usual attacking style, dominating an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 71 with his skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite (26 not out) to reach 49 not out at the interval.

Mayers' penchant for attack brought him eight boundaries off 58 deliveries but he lived dangerously, edging close to the slip cordon as the Sri Lankan pacers continued to offer the left-hander the opportunity to exercise his expansive off-drives in the hope that he would offer a catch to the waiting fielders.

Both teams are unchanged from the first Test where the tourists rallied from a 102-run first innings deficit to seize the initiative, only for the home side to bat through the final day to draw.

Sri Lanka are seeking a first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean, while the West Indies are keen to follow up their series success in Bangladesh in February with a home triumph ahead of a long international break to accommodate the Indian Premier League.