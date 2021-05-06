Mayne urges employers to improve occupational safety and health measures

Mayne urges employers to improve occupational safety and health measuresThursday, May 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Zavia Mayne is calling on employers to continuously improve their occupational safety and health (OSH) measures in order to increase productivity in the workplace.
“Productivity and occupational safety and health should never be viewed as competing objectives. An unsafe workplace can lead to loss of work time, severe legal and medical costs, damaged products and increased insurance,” Mayne said.
He referenced an International Labour Organization (ILO) survey, which indicates that, every year approximately 340 million occupational accidents occur and 160 million workers suffer from work-related illnesses globally.
The state minister said that going forward, we must not only equip our students with specialised skills for the world of work, but also reinforce the importance of safety and health for their wellbeing.
He was speaking at a Production and Operations Management Virtual Conference under the theme “Workplace Safety and Wellness: The Implications for Employee Productivity in Jamaica”.
Meanwhile, Senior Director for Occupational Safety and Health Department in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Marlon Mahon said that these figures are far too high and more should be done to safeguard the health and safety of workers. He pointed out that occupational accidents can have dire consequences on the injured worker, employer and government.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy