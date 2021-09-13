Mayor of Montego-Bay pays tribute to former councillor Charmaine Gillette Richards

ST JAMES, Kingston— Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, has expressed condolences at the passing of former councillor Charmaine Gillette Richards.

Williams stated that the people of St James, and in particular Mount Salem, have lost a "champion, a gentle giant, a hard worker and a committed servant."

Gillette Richards, who served as Councillor for the Mount Salem Division from 1996 to 2003, died earlier today, just months after going on pre-retirement leave after serving at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for a number of years.

“She served the then St James Parish Council with distinction and her record of service will stand the test of time. Former Councillor Gillette Richards was never afraid of standing up for her people and standing up for what is right. She was unrelenting in getting projects done, not just in her division, but across the parish, as she believed that the citizens must be served by their political representatives regardless of which party is in power,” Williams said.

Minority Leader at the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Michael Troupe also shared that Gillette Richards was "a no-nonsense Councillor, who was passionate about her Division."

"We were both elected Councillors at the same time and immediately we became good friends. We shared the common view that we were elected to serve and we must serve the people, regardless of which political party they support."

He added: “Former Councillor Gillette Richards was very jovial and although she was a native of St Mary, she adopted St James as her home and was loved by the citizens of this parish. We will miss her and I am sure her memories will live on.”