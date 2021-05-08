Mayor orders investigation into alleged beating of vendor at Charles Gordon Market

Mayor orders investigation into alleged beating of vendor at Charles Gordon MarketSaturday, May 08, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams, has ordered an investigation into allegations that a female vendor was physically assaulted by a private security guard at Charles Gordon Market in the city today.
Mayor Williams said once the investigation is completed and if the allegations are found to be true, the necessary actions will be taken by the corporation and the public will be informed.
He said any acts of violence, especially against women, must be condemned in the strongest manner and the St James Municipal Corporation will be leaving no stone unturned in getting full details of the alleged incident.
It is alleged that a private security guard employed by the St James Municipal Corporation got into an altercation with a female vendor. It is further alleged that the security guard used a piece of board to hit the vendor on her legs several times.
