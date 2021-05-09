McKenzie condemns beating of female vendor in MoBay

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has strongly condemned the beating of a female vendor by a private security guard contracted by the St James Municipal Corporation at Charles Gordon Market in St James

"I understand that a security guard, hired by the St James Municipal Corporation, and the female vendor got into a verbal altercation before he physically assaulted her by hitting her on the leg with a piece of board. I am appalled at the guard's actions, this administration does not condone the use of violence to resolve disputes and I want to publicly condemn the beating. This is a very unfortunate and heart rending incident that should never have happened, and which I hope will never be repeated." Said McKenzie.

The minister further added that he has asked the mayor of Montego Bay to provide a comprehensive report on the issue by Monday, so that the necessary actions can be taken.

“I have also been advised that the security firm contracted by the municipal corporation is conducting its own investigations into this incident. I want to assure the members of the public who use the markets, as well as the vendors, that this incident is entirely out of the norm, and does not represent the continuing efforts by our local authorities to properly secure and administer the markets,” he said.