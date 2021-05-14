McKenzie mourns passing of Councillor Yvonne McCormack

McKenzie mourns passing of Councillor Yvonne McCormackFriday, May 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has expressed great sadness at the death of Councillor for the Greater Portmore East Division in the Portmore Municipality, Yvonne McCormack.
Councillor McCormack died earlier today.
In a statement today, McKenzie said, “Yvonne had been fighting Multiple Myeloma from 2014, and breast cancer since 2011. A fact that she was very open about. She did not allow these severe health challenges to keep her down; in fact, she found the strength to campaign in Southern St Catherine in the February 2016 General Election, and she campaigned victoriously to remain councillor for her division in the Local Government Elections in November that year. I believe that determination came not only from her strong faith, but also from her never-say-die, firebrand personality.
“Councillor McCormack was a dedicated elected representative, and her very strong presence is going to be missed in the Portmore Municipality; in fact, she was in attendance of the Monthly Council meeting up to March of this year,” he continued.
The minister extended condolences to her immediate family, to the mayor of Portmore and the councillors of the Portmore Municipality, and to the members of her political family, the People's National Party.
“She rededicated herself to Christian service, and I have no doubt that she is now not only free of pain and struggle, but also enjoying the loving countenance of the Almighty,” McKenzie said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy