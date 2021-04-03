McKenzie rounds up seniors for vaccine blitz

McKenzie rounds up seniors for vaccine blitzSaturday, April 03, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Kingston Western Desmond McKenzie has carried out approximately 80 residents from his constituency to take part in the COVID-19 vaccination blitz now on at the National Arena in St Andrew.
McKenzie told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was aiming for 100 residents to be vaccinated today but fell just short.
"You know there is a lot of reluctance not just in my area, but we are going to be working on it and what this will do is stimulate confidence in the community when people see that their neighbour, or someone close to them, has taken the vaccine," said McKenzie.
"The vaccine is safe. I have taken the vaccination and I am waiting for my second dose, so I want to appeal to everybody to take it," he added.
He pointed out that several people in his constituency who are under 75 years old and who are not qualified for the vaccine in today's blitz have indicated that they want to take the vaccine.
The Ministry of Health is targeting 1,000 people to be vaccinated today.
Just under 450 people were registered to be vaccinated at the start of the day, but this number is expected to be bolstered by persons taken to the vaccination centre by their Members of Parliament.
Already buses have been seen with people from a number of other Corporate Area constituencies dropping of people at the arena.
Arthur Hall
