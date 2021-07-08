McKenzie to break ground for fire station in south Trelawny next month

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie says he plans to break ground for the construction of the long-awaited fire station in Ulster Spring in the southern parts of Trelawny by the end of next month.

McKenzie made the disclosure during his address at the regular general monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation earlier today.

"I am pleased to advise council today that hopefully by the end of August I will be breaking ground for the construction of a brand new fire station over in Ulster Spring in the southern parts of Trelawny," McKenzie announced.

He revealed that the establishment of the fire station in southern Trelawny will be the fulfilment of his commitment to Trelawny Southern Member of Parliament Marissa Dalrymple Philibert and councillors.

There have long been calls for a fire station to be established in the southern parts of Trelawny as the fire station in Falmouth is far away from the farming communities. In the event of fire in south Trelawny, assistance is generally sought from the Christiana Fire Station in the neighbouring parish of Manchester.

"If there is a fire in that section of Trelawny, the nearest response is Christiana or Frankfield [both in Manchester] and by the time the truck reaches there it is just a matter of either counting the loss or just trying to give comfort," said McKenzie.

He added that with the rapid developments taking place in north Trelawny, the Falmouth Fire Station deserves more than the one unit it has. With that in mind, he has requested that Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford ensure that the Falmouth Fire Station benefits from the additional 30 units that the brigade is getting.

"I have a commitment to the men and women there yesterday that Falmouth, Trelawny, based on the improvements that are taking place, the major constructions, more high rise buildings and other residential and commercial communities that are being undertaken, that Falmouth can't operate with one fire truck. And I spoke with the commissioner this morning to say to him that of the 30 trucks that we are getting, 15 are here now and 15 are to come by the end of September, that I am asking him to ensure that Falmouth is covered because the nearest fire station to here is one in Montego Bay and over in St Ann. And there is no fire station that covers south Trelawny," McKenzie said.

"This Government continues to improve the condition under which the fire fighters operate. And many people will not understand the role of the firefighter...it is not just about putting out fires. Any major accident, it is the firefighters who have to respond. They are our first responders out there. And it is the commitment of this Government to ensure that we provide an environment that is conducive for the firefighters to operate in and to provide the requisite tools to do so."

Horace Hines