McKenzie to tour flood-damaged parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, will on Wednesday tour the flood-damaged parishes of St Ann, St Mary and Portland.

According to a statement from the ministry, the tour is to assess conditions and pave the way for further interventions to assist affected parishioners.

McKenzie will be joined by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr, and Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

It will also include the members of parliament from the constituencies in these parishes, mayors of the parish capitals and representatives from several agencies including Varden Downer, Senior Director of Project Implementation at the National Works Agency.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is already active on the ground in providing relief supplies, and one of the objectives of the tour is to see what more can be done to complement the work being done,” McKenzie said.

“Our visit will also help us to quickly devise targeted interventions to help the affected sectors in these parishes, such as agriculture. We will commence tomorrow's activities in Portland, then move on to St Mary and then to St Ann,” he added.

“This Administration is highly cognizant of the disruption that the rains have caused in these parishes, and our response has, and will continue to reflect joined-up government in the delivery of support to our citizens,” the minister said.