McLeod and Anderson lead sprint hurdles qualifiers

McLeod and Anderson lead sprint hurdles qualifiersSaturday, June 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic champion Omar McLeod and Britany Anderson topped the semi-finals in the sprint hurdles on Saturday's third day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium.
McLeod was pushed all the way in his semi-final, winning in 13.04 seconds (1.3m/s), holding off Commonwealth champion Ronald Levy who crossed the line in 13.08 seconds.
Hansle Parchment ran a season's best 13.19 seconds to win the second semi-final while World Under 20 champion Damion Thomas, Phillip Lemonious and schoolboy Jordani Woodley all advanced to the final.
Anderson the World Under 20 silver medallist ran 12.65 seconds (0.4m/s), leading former World Champion Danielle Williams who clocked 12.70 seconds and Ackera Nugent who finished in 12.78 seconds.
