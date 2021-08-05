McLeod congratulates Parchment, Levy for taking gold, bronze in Tokyo

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Omar McLeod, the gold medallist in the 2016 Rio Games, has congratulated newly-crowned Olympic 110m hurdles champion, Hansle Parchment and bronze medallist Ronald Levy on their performances in Tokyo, Japan.

"Big congrats to Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy! The crown stays home!," tweeted McLeod on Wednesday night.

He joined several Jamaicans who also congratulated Parchment and Levy for their historic performances in taking first and third spots in the highly competitive 110m hurdles final.

Parchment's victory came as a shock, as he dismantled the predictions that United States' Grant Holloway, who almost broke the 110m hurdles world record of 12.80 seconds at the US Olympic trials in June, would run away with the Olympic title.

However, the Jamaican, who overcame serious injuries this year to make the Jamaican team after he placed third at the national trials, ran a season's best 13.04 seconds (-0.5m/s) to give Jamaica back-to-back gold medals in the event after McLeod won Jamaica's first gold in the sprint hurdles in Rio in 2016.

McLeod missed out on his chance at defending his 110m hurdles title in Tokyo after he hit the first hurdle at the Jamaican Olympic trials in June, lost momentum and never recovered, finishing last in 16.22 seconds.

Commonwealth Games champion, Levy, went on to win the Jamaican trials in 13.10 ahead of second-placed Damion Thomas, (13.11) and Parchment (13.16) in third.

Shortly after, several Jamaicans had called for McLeod to be named among the Olympic team, however, he was eventually not selected for the team by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

At a press conference a day before the Wanda Diamond League Meet in London last month, McLeod said that his exclusion from the Jamaican team to the Tokyo Olympics had left him “heartbroken”.

But that aside, McLeod joined Jamaicans in lauding the performances of his Jamaican counterparts in his pet event.

Several Twitter users lauded McLeod's celebration of Parchment's and Levy's successes at the Toyko Olympics, despite him not being able to represent the country on this occasion.

@Itz_Steviiee wrote: "Well done. Bounce back next year bro."

Another Twitter user, @TWill876, said: "Issa good look."

@876SYM said, "Love this!", in response to McLeod's tweet congratulating the Jamaicans.