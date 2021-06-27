McLeod crashes out at Olympic trials; Tapper upset in sprint hurdles

KINGSTON --- Olympic champion Omar McLeod will not defend his title in Tokyo this summer after placing last in the sprint hurdles final on Sunday's final day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium.

McLeod hit a hurdle early in the race and never recovered, finishing down the field in 16.22 seconds.

Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy won in 13.10 ahead of second-placed Damion Thomas (13.11) and Hansle Parchment (13.16) in third.

Another favourite, world bronze medallist Danielle Williams also failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the sprint hurdles after finishing fourth.

Megan Tapper won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.68 ahead of Yanique Thompson in second and Brittany Anderson third.