McPherson wins 400m in Hungary

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Stephenie-Ann McPherson won the women's 400 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday.

Mcpherson, who will represent Jamaica at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later this month, clocked 49.99 seconds ahead of United States' Wadeline Jonathas (50.70 seconds) and The Netherlands' Lieke Klaver (51.23 seconds).

American Kaylin Whitney, who won in Italy on Saturday and was anticipated to clash with McPherson, came fourth.

Meanwhile, Jamaican Janieve Russel placed third in the women's 400m hurdles. Ahead of her were Femke Bol of The Netherlands and Shamier Little of the United States.