McPherson wins bronze in 400m at World Indoor Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia - Stephenie Ann McPherson won Jamaica's first medal of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday after running a national indoor record of 50.79 seconds for third in the women's 400m.

After her disappointment of not medalling at last year's Tokyo Olympics, she won her second major medal after a bronze at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, improving on her fourth place from the World Indoor in 2016 in Portland, Oregon.

Her time beat the previous national indoor record 50.93 seconds set by Sandy Richards in 1993. It was under her previous best of 51.26 seconds set in the first round, on Friday, and also moved her past Novelene Williams Mills' 51.25 done in 2006 and Charokee Young's 51.24 seconds set in February.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won in a season's best 50.31 seconds while Holland's Femke Bol was second in 50.57 seconds.

McPherson is the third Jamaican to medal in the event at the World Indoors after Richards who won four medals, gold in 1993 and 2001 and silver in 1995 and 1997 and Kaliese Spencer who took silver in 2014.

-Paul A Reid