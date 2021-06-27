McPherson wins women's 400m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — World Championships bronze medallist Stephenie-Ann McPherson ran a personal best 49.61 seconds as she won her third national women's 400 metre title on Sunday's finals day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Sports/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the national stadium.

In a race that saw seven of the eight runners running new lifetime bests, McPherson showed her class by dominating the race and winning easily as she will now hope to improve on her sixth-place finish in Rio five years ago.

Her new time saw her move from 11th to fifth in the world.

Candice McLeod of UWI-Mona, in second place, lowered her personal best for a sixth time this year to 49.91 seconds, with Roneisha McGregor taking the third Olympic spot with 50.02 seconds.

Stacey Ann Williams ran 50.14 seconds, Tovea Jenkins — 50.68 seconds and Junelle Bromfield — 50.77 seconds will make up the relay squad.

Meanwhile, despite finished fourth in 45.30 seconds, former champion Demish Gaye could be named for the men's 400 metre as he is one of three men with the Olympic qualifying standard, which none of the top three from today have been able to do.

Sean Bailey won his first national title, running 45.02 seconds, followed by Christopher Taylor — 45.13 seconds and Karayme Bartley — 45.17 seconds.

Nathon Allen, who ran the semis but did not show up for the final, has also run the Olympic qualifying time.

Paul Reid