Meadows apologises to Tomlinson, 'womanhood' after misogynist remark

Meadows apologises to Tomlinson, 'womanhood' after misogynist remarkFriday, February 18, 2022
|
Former deputy chairman of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), Dennis Meadows has apologised for a sexist remark made towards former People's National Party Youth Organisation president Krystal Tomlinson on Friday.
Meadows had made the disparaging remark in response to a tweet from Tomlinson suggesting that he was “struggling to sound honest” during a Nationwide radio interview surrounding questionable decisions he made in granting firearm permits while at the FLA.
“Like you struggled to remain #babymother13 but failed miserably. My effort was not to convince the likes of you. It's a futile effort to convince those fixed on finding a reason not to believe,” Meadows clapped back in response to Tomlinson, who shares a child with dancehall entertainer Beenie Man.
The remark prompted backlash across social media and a response from Tomlinson slamming him for his misogynist comment.
“Dennis, my vagina & reproductive choices aren't your business. The FLA was your business. Being diligent, fair & accountable in executing your duties was your business. If you had half of the passion for your work as you do my body you wouldn't be struggling to address these allegations,” Tomlinson said.
Meadows, who is also a former Jamaica Labour Party senator, later apologised for the remark which he said was unbecoming of him.
“I've deleted my distasteful comment. In reflection its undeserving n unbecoming. It's n affront to women's reproductive rights and choice. Misogyny was never prt of mt being,” he tweeted, adding “Given the circumstances Im nt in the right state of mind. I unreservedly apoligise 2 u n womanhood.”
Meadows is embroiled in a corruption scandal at the FLA following damning allegations made against him by current FLA boss Shane Dalling.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy