Meals for the homeless in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Mayor of St Ann's Bay, Councillor Sydney Stewart, will lead a team across major towns in St Ann over the Easter holiday to provide meals to the homeless during the extended curfew period.

The holiday curfew will begin at 8:00 pm today and continue throughout the entire day on Good Friday ending on Saturday, April 3 at 5:00 am. It will then begin at noon and continue through the rest of Saturday, the entire Easter Sunday and the entire Easter Monday. It will end at 5:00 am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the curfew hours and other measures at a recent press conference as part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Stewart said that a special team from the municipal corporation has been tasked to traverse major towns from Good Friday to Easter Monday to ensure that homeless people are fed.

He noted that the key areas of focus are Ocho Rios, St Ann's Bay, Brown's Town and Discovery Bay.

The Mayor pointed out that the Drop-in Centre in Ocho Rios will remain open during the period of extended curfews to cater to the needs of the homeless.

“The Minister of Local Government [and Rural Development] has been impressing upon us that the street feeding programme must continue...we have established the drop-in centre in Ocho Rios [and] that must not be closed. Each day we will be visiting the drop-in centre as well,” Stewart said.

In addition, the mayor, who is also chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, noted that the long-standing feeding programme at the corporation will be operational.

“There is a feeding programme at the Municipal Corporation where people come in at certain hours. We transport the meals from the Ocho Rios drop-in centre to here and that remains and will continue because that is what they look forward to. Of course, the municipal officers and their respective personnel who are assigned do that daily and we are going to intensify that, and I am going to be involved with that too,” he explained.

The mayor added that homeless individuals were also catered to during last weekend's extended curfew hours.