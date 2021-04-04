Meals on Wheels feeding programme expanded

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) has expanded its Meals on Wheels feeding programme to several rural communities.

Under the programme, cooked meals are provided for the elderly and shut-ins during the week, and food packages on public holidays.

People are able to benefit from the provisions based on the extent of their needs.

Meals were initially provided to senior citizens in the Corporate Area who are registered under the programme.

However, Labour and Social Security Minister Karl Samuda, who has portfolio responsibility for the NCSC, said the decision was taken to expand the initiative and make the benefits available to more persons across the country.

This, he said, as part of the thrust to prioritise food security for this group, noting that “they are the ones [who] are [most] vulnerable”.

He was speaking during the recent Jamaica Red Cross virtual biennial general assembly.

Samuda said the ministry is tasked with providing support Jamaica's most vulnerable, noting that it continues to oversee several initiatives aimed at assisting these persons.