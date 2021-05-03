Mechanic charged for beating, threatening to kill woman

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Devon Cooper, a mechanic of Perry Street, Montego Bay, following an incident that occurred in his community on Saturday.

Reports from the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch are that about 2:00 pm, Cooper and a woman got into an argument during which Cooper inflicted several wounds to her, while threatening to kill her. He then pointed a firearm at her; however, she managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

A search of Cooper's premises was conducted by the police and a Springfield 9mm pistol containing a magazine with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

Cooper was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault at common law, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.